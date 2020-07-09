1/1
FRED WENTZEL
FRED ROBERT WENTZEL (Age 83)  
Fred Robert Wentzel passed away June 27, 2020. Fred was born January 6, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Marvin and Frances Wentzel. Following graduation from Franklin and Marshall College and the University of Pennsylvania, Fred began his career in Philadelphia. A staunch Democrat, Fred ran the 1960 Students for Kennedy campaign in Philadelphia. He then joined the Johnson administration in Washington, DC, running the President's Youth Council. Fred continued to work in Washington, DC where he integrated his love of political science and his business acumen as a Senior Vice President of both the National Alliance of Business, and the National Council for Advanced Manufacturing.  Fred was married to Dorothy Wentzel (deceased) for 55 years. Fred was a devoted father to six sons, Steven, John (deceased), Marvin, Garth, Theodore and Matthew; the cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren, Eric, Marvin III, Ashley, Emily, Sandra, Michael, Elliot, Theodore, Bennett, Ethan, Marcus and Emma. Fred was a true patriarch, the most solid father anyone could ask for, as he was selfless, thoughtful, empathic and strong. He will be dearly missed.  The Wentzel family has established a scholarship fund in the name and spirit of our Father. A private ceremony will be held by family members. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria. In the Special Instructions box, please write in, "Fred R. Wentzel STEM Scholarship."  https://www.alexscholarshipfund.org/donate/

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

