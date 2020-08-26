

Fred Emery Wilson, Jr.

Fred Wilson passed away peacefully August 8, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Washington, DC on August 15, 1933, he was a graduate of Falls Church High School ('51) and The College of William and Mary ('55)After college, Fred attended OCS at Newport, RI and became a naval aviator. He served on active duty with the Atlantic Fleet from 1955-59 and on active reserve until 1967.Upon returning to the Washington area in 1959, Fred embarked on a career in mortgage banking which included executive positions at Government Services Savings and Loan and Washington Federal Savings and Loan. In 1983 he started his own business, Wilson Mortgage Company, which he owned and operated until its sale in 1987. In the late 1980's, Fred semi-retired to travel, spending much time over the next 25 years in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Ireland. After over fifty years as a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, he fully retired to Richmond in 2015.Fred is survived by his loving family; his wife of 57 years Donna of Richmond; his daughter Amanda Keller and her husband August of Richmond; his son Donald and his wife Beth Ann of Arlington, Virginia; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tony and his wife Elaine of Lawrenceville, NJ.Fred will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery with a reception to follow. The date has yet to be determined.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his name to the USO.



