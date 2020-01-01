Freda M. Dilley
On December 29, 2019 of Hyattsville, MD born in Boyce, VA. Loving wife to John D. Dilley. Mother to Matthew E. Dilley. Daughter of the late Myrtle I. Presgraves and David W. Presgraves. Sister to Garland Presgraves, Joan (Presgraves) Triplett (Samuel), and the late Robert Presgraves, David W. Presgraves, Alvin Presgraves, Daniel W. Presgraves (Louise) and Stella (Presgraves) McDaniel (James). She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Friend's may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, January 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at George Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the , PO. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.