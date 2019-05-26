The Washington Post

FREDA STRAWDERMAN-HARTLESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDA STRAWDERMAN-HARTLESS.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Freda Mae  
Strawderman-Hartless  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed May 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Strawderman, Sr. "Cookie" and by her second husband, Wallace J. "Wally" Hartless, as well as five of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by children, Vicki D. Woodward (Richard) and John W. Strawderman, Jr. (Caroline), grandchildren, Amanda N. Woodward and Alan W. Strawderman (Jacqueline), and siblings, George Jr. (Janice), Marvin (Betty), David (Lorraine), Billy Barrett, Haven Christian (Charlotte), Bessie (Bill), Rosa (Eddie), Betty (Louis), and Norma (Doug). Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.