Freda Mae
Strawderman-Hartless
Of Alexandria, VA, passed May 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Strawderman, Sr. "Cookie" and by her second husband, Wallace J. "Wally" Hartless, as well as five of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by children, Vicki D. Woodward (Richard) and John W. Strawderman, Jr. (Caroline), grandchildren, Amanda N. Woodward and Alan W. Strawderman (Jacqueline), and siblings, George Jr. (Janice), Marvin (Betty), David (Lorraine), Billy Barrett, Haven Christian (Charlotte), Bessie (Bill), Rosa (Eddie), Betty (Louis), and Norma (Doug). Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.