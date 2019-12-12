The Washington Post

FREDALYNNE "Freddi" PLEET

FREDALYNNE PLEET "Freddi"  

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Fredalynne "Freddi" Pleet of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Allan Pleet; devoted mother of Ian (Dawn) Pleet; beloved sister of Joel (Annie) Kahn; cherished grandmother of Isaac, Hannah and Zachary Pleet. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Tikvat Israel, 2200 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD. Interment Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Family will be observing shiva at the residence of Ian Pleet Immediately following the burial and also at Tikvat Israel on Monday and Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Tikvat Israel or WVRS Montgomery County First Aid Unit, Explorer Post 742. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
