FREDDIE L. MOORE
After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Freddie L. Moore, U.S. Army
Veteran, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake surrounded by his family. Freddie was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan and never left home without his Dallas Cowboy ball cap. He is survived by Michele Moore his beloved wife of 55 years; son Phillipe Moore; daughter Brigitte Herbert; son-in-law Charles Herbert Jr.; daughter-in-law Alesia Moore; grandsons Justin E. Herbert and Joshua E. Herbert who affectionately called him "Grandpa"; his siblings Ellawee Jones, Ethel Mae Weatherspoon, Almeta Jones and Henry Moore. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards please consider making a donation to the in his memory.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019