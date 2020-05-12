The Washington Post

FREDDIE WILSON (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
FREDDIE LEE WILSON  
February 23, 1933 -- April 8, 2020  

Freddie served his country overseas, fought as a prizefighter, and for many years lived a colorful life. The excitement of those times, though, paled in comparison to the peace he found when, at 63, he came to understand the words his mother had repeated whenever he had left home: Trust in God. Freddie is survived by a son, Jomo Wilson; nephews, Reginald Wilson and Quinton Wilson; a great nephew, Omar Wilson; and a great-great niece, Niya Wilson. A Covid-appropriate service will be held May 14 at the Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, with viewing at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2020
