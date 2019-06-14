FREDERICK DOUGLAS ALEXANDER
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019/ Loving Husband of 25 years to Emma D. Alexander. Also survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Dunn and Frederin Cook; one brother, Wilford Alexander; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Delores and Lilly; three brothers-in-law, Roland, Abram and Arthur and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday June, 15, friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.