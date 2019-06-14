The Washington Post

FREDERICK ALEXANDER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK ALEXANDER.
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FREDERICK DOUGLAS ALEXANDER  

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019/ Loving Husband of 25 years to Emma D. Alexander. Also survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Dunn and Frederin Cook; one brother, Wilford Alexander; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Delores and Lilly; three brothers-in-law, Roland, Abram and Arthur and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday June, 15, friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.