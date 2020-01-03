Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK BRENNAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BRENNAN FREDERICK JOSEPH BRENNAN Frederick Joseph Brennan, Bridgeport, Connecticut, born May 5, 1929, died in Edina, Minnesota, December 29, 2019, 90 years. Fred grew up in Bridgeport, CT, graduated from the University of New Haven, and served in the Marines for two years before marrying his beloved wife, Angelina Lillian (Lee) Corsano on April 25, 1957; Lee predeceased him in 1987. He moved with Lee to Alexandria, VA in 1971 where they continued to raise their family and where he worked in contracting and procurement roles within the Federal Government before retiring in 1992. After his retirement Fred served his Church and community in various capacities and roles. Fred was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His greatest joys were his family and faith. He was a devout member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria where for many years he was a Eucharistic Minister both at the Church and in delivering communion and providing solace to those who were ill and needing comfort in hospitals, nursing homes, and residences. He most recently stewarded the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, a Rosary-based prayer group. In addition, Fred served as a chaplain at Mt.Vernon Hospital. Other volunteer activities included George Washington's Mount Vernon and DSW. In short, he believed in and lived a life of service to his Lord, Church, and Community while touching many of us with his generosity. And he did this all with humility, grace, and a quick wit and sense of humor that will be forever remembered. He is also predeceased by his beloved parents, Egbert and Lillian, sisters Kay (Mike) and Betty (Joe), his brother, John, and his sister-in-law, Eileen. He is survived by his brother, Vincent, sister-in-law, Kathy, and daughters, Karen (Rob) Abele and Linda Brennan, sons, Paul (Teresa) Brennan, and Scott Brennan, and numerous loving nieces and nephews, in addition to his loving grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Abele, and Meghan, Marshall, and Logan Brennan. His mass of Christian burial will be held in Alexandria, Virginia at Good Shepard Catholic Church on January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following. There will be a visitation prior to the mass at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the in his honor, in lieu of flowers.+He is also predeceased by his beloved parents, Egbert and Lillian, sisters Kay (Mike) and Betty (Joe), his brother, John, and his sister-in-law, Eileen. He is survived by his brother, Vincent, sister-in-law, Kathy, and daughters, Karen (Rob) Abele and Linda Brennan, sons, Paul (Teresa) Brennan, and Scott Brennan, and numerous loving nieces and nephews, in addition to his loving grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Abele, and Meghan, Marshall, and Logan Brennan. His mass of Christian burial will be held in Alexandria, Virginia at Good Shepard Catholic Church on January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following. There will be a visitation prior to the mass at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the in his honor, in lieu of flowers.+

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.