

FREDERICK L. BREWER



On Monday, March 4, 2019, of Riverdale, MD. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his children, Michael Brewer and Joseph (Stephanie) Brewer, and his grandchildren, Samuel, Lucas and Nate. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen Clark of Colfax, IA, Billie Jessen of Des Moines, IA, Charles Brewer of Indianola, IA, and Bob Brewer of Oskaloosa, IA. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, March 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Wed., March 13 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Oncology Department, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19104