

Frederick Campbell

"Freddie" (Age 82)



Of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Amherst, VA he served in the Of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Amherst, VA he served in the US Marine Corp for four years , and had a 40 year career with Southern/Norfolk Southern Railways, retiring in 1999. He was proceeded in death by his eldest daughter Deborah Crump. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Shirley Campbell, daughters Cheryl Monno (John) and Brenda Campbell. Also survived by his sister, Vernelle Mercer and son-in-law, Tom Crump, five grandchildren, Nathan, Joey and Danny Crump and Jennifer and Jim Basala and nine great-grandchildren.

Freddie will be buried at Mount Comfort Cemetery in a private service, with a celebration of life/memorial service at Cameron United Methodist Church at a later date, where he has been a member for over 55 years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cameron United Methodist Church, 3130 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 in his memory.