CLINTON FREDERICK C. CLINTON Frederick C. Clinton, 92, a retired Army Colonel and veteran of World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam War died July 9, 2020. He lived in Alexandria, VA. Colonel Clinton was born on July 27, 1927 in Boston, MA. He spent his early years in Norfolk, VA, where he entered the Army in 1943 at the age of 16. During World War II, Colonel Clinton served with the 63rd Infantry Division in France and Germany as a Private in an Infantry Heavy Weapons company, part of the 254th Infantry Regiment. In 1950 he went to Korea with the 3rd Infantry division and landed in North Korea where his Division was involved in fighting against North Korean and Chinese forces. He advanced to the rank of First Sergeant in Korea and received a direct appointment in the Army's Adjutant General Corps. On his return to the United States in 1952 he was called to active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant and assigned to the 37th Infantry Division at Camp Polk, LA. From there he served with the 10th and 2d Infantry Divisions at various locations overseas and in the US. In 1968 he was assigned to Vietnam where he served as the Adjutant General, 4th Infantry Division. On return from Vietnam he served with STRATCOM Europe and as a department director at the Army Institute of Administration located in Fort Harrison, IN. During his military service he attended the Army Command General Staff College, The Army War College and was a graduate of Saint Benedict's College, Atchinson, Kansas. Colonel Clinton retired from the Army in 1974 after 31 years of active service. For a number of years after his retirement from the Army he was involved in the wholesale and retail business until his second retirement in 1992. He spent the remainder of his life working for world peace and conflict resolution. Colonel Clinton's military decorations include the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, an Air Medal, three Commendation Medals, a Joint Services commendation Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, two Presidential Unit citations, a unit French Croix de Garre, a Meritorious Unit Citation and eleven battle stars. His foreign awards include four awards from the Vietnamese government, one from the Korean government and five from the French government including the French Legion of Honor. Colonel Clinton was also named as an Honorary Citizen of Jebsheim, France, for his work in the area of peace and reconciliation. Colonel Clinton's wife of 42 years predeceased him in 2016 after suffering fatal injuries in a fall. He is survived by his son, Ric Strong of Falls Church, VA, a daughter, Linda D'Angelo of Gaithersburg, Md, a daughter, Deborah Strong of Brunswick, Georgia, a daughter, Susan Kilgore of Green Lake, Wisconsin and a daughter, Ellenn Strong of Lakeland, Florida. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Colonel Clinton will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Colonel Clinton will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.



