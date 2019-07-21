

FREDERICK T. DALY, USN (Ret.)



Passed on July 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on May 31, 1935 in Hastings, Nebraska, he attended the University of Nebraska, where he met Judith Bost, whom he married in 1957. Commissioned in the Navy upon graduation, he spent 22 years in service to his country, followed by 21 years in the civilian sector with Syscon. Fred enjoyed border collies, books. and travel with Judy, who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Anne Daly of Los Angeles; his son Fred Daly of Closter, NJ; Fred's wife Mary Cushman; and his granddaughter Julia Daly, formerly of Tongling, China. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 1 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River Road, Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Capital Area Chapter office in honor of Frederick Daly. Please sign the family online guestbook at: