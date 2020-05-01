

FREDERICK EVANS, SR.



Frederick Kreider Evans, Sr., 84, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Frederick was born and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hershey High School, received a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Penn State University and a MS degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan . Frederick was a career civil servant for the CIA. He joined the CIA in 1964 as a charter member of the Special Projects Staff. He worked on the Corona Program, one of the first spy satellites, which later became an exhibit at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. Though he was extremely proud of his distinguished CIA career, he was most proud of his family and the life long friendships he enjoyed. He loved to travel and explore new places, spent as much time as possible at his beloved beach house in Ocean City, MD, was an avid golfer and skied every winter until he no longer could. Frederick was a man of unmatched character and loyalty. His family is heartbroken by his loss but comforted knowing he is at peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen Evans; and sister, Margaret Hurley.

Surviving are his wife of almost 50 years, Dell O. Evans; children, Frederick (Lee) Evans, Jr., Stephanie Evans (John Dever, Jr.) and Wilguens Joachin; grandchildren, Ethan Evans, Madeleine Evans and Brooklyn Dever; siblings, Patricia Tomlin (Gerald), Elizabeth Hennings (William); and brother-in-law, David Hurley.

Memorial/Celebration of Life service at a later date.