1/1
FREDERICK GENAU Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FREDRICK SQUIRES GENAU, SR.  (Age 88)  
Of Frederick and formerly Potomac, MD, passed away on September 24, 2020. Frederick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Clark Genau, their five children, Frederick, Jr., Marjorie Gioia, Michael, Robert, and Cynthia Urgo; 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred's legacy will live on through the positive example he set for his family, friends and community. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, to leave online condolences, please visitwww.keeneybasford.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
We will miss his big smile, great laugh and his Christmas letters. He loved all of you so much.
Collin and Susan Urgo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved