Of Frederick and formerly Potomac, MD, passed away on September 24, 2020. Frederick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Clark Genau, their five children, Frederick, Jr., Marjorie Gioia, Michael, Robert, and Cynthia Urgo; 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred's legacy will live on through the positive example he set for his family, friends and community. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, to leave online condolences, please visit