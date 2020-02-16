

FredERICK W. Giessler



Took his last breath and went to be with His Lord on January 29, 2020. Fred was born in Van Wert, OH on November 17, 1936. He lived with his wife Joanne in Mount Vernon, VA since 1975. He was a great father and grandfather to his children Heather Grayson and Chip Giessler and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He earned his BS, MS and PhD in Economics from the Ohio State University, and served 23 years in the USAF retiring as a Colonel in 1983. He then worked at SAIC and at the National Defense University. Fred was a faithful and joyful servant-leader at Washington Farm United Methodist Church for 40 years. His wife Joanne predeceased him in 2012. There will be a celebration of life service and reception at Washington Farm Church, 3921 Old Mill Road, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery will be later this year. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to Washington Farm United Methodist Church.