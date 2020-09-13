FREDERICK GOODWIN

Died on September 10, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Kathleen, Fred, Jr., and Dan; 10 grandchildren; three siblings; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his fraternal twin brother and his wife of nearly 50 years, Rosemary. He was a world-renowned psychiatrist; one of the most frequently cited scientists in the world; former Director of the National Institutes of Mental Health; presidentially appointed head of the Alcohol Drug Abuse & Mental Health Administration; author of the seminal "bible of bipolar" text, Manic Depressive Illness; host of the popular Infinite Mind weekly radio show syndicated on 300+ NPR stations; and a much loved spouse, father and grandfather. Interment will be private. The family hopes to host a Celebration of Life memorial when circumstances allow. Full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: