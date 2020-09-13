1/1
FREDERICK GOODWIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FREDERICK KING GOODWIN, M.D.  
Died on September 10, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Kathleen, Fred, Jr., and Dan; 10 grandchildren; three siblings; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his fraternal twin brother and his wife of nearly 50 years, Rosemary. He was a world-renowned psychiatrist; one of the most frequently cited scientists in the world; former Director of the National Institutes of Mental Health; presidentially appointed head of the Alcohol Drug Abuse & Mental Health Administration; author of the seminal "bible of bipolar" text, Manic Depressive Illness; host of the popular Infinite Mind weekly radio show syndicated on 300+ NPR stations; and a much loved spouse, father and grandfather. Interment will be private. The family hopes to host a Celebration of Life memorial when circumstances allow. Full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved