

Frederick M. Gross, M.D.



Longtime Virginia resident, dies at 94. Dr. Gross, born in Ashland, Kentucky on February 20, 1925 to Helen Fosson Gross and Frederick Moulton Gross, Sr. passed peacefully at home on August 10, 2019 attended by his wife of 40 years, Joyce Leigh Miller Gross and his family.

He graduated from the University of Louisville, School of Medicine and was immediately assigned to active duty in the U.S. Navy . Following his discharge, Dr. Gross returned to Kentucky to serve the needs of coal miners and their families from 1952 to 1954. He moved to Boston to obtain his fellowship in Internal Medicine after which he moved to Virginia where he resided most of his adult life in McLean and Vienna. Dr. Gross was a fixture in the community where he practiced for 38 years before retiring in 1995. It was a short retirement, however, as Dr. Gross also lent his medical expertise from 2002 to 2015 to the Indian Health Service on reservations in five states. Dr. Gross received the 30 Years' Service Award from Fairfax Hospital, taught at The George Washington School of Medicine, founded and supervised a Commonwealth of Virginia sponsored clinic for alcoholics, and volunteered his time in various local organizations.

Dr. Gross is survived by his wife, Joyce Leigh Miller Gross; son Jonathan Gross, son Robert Gross; stepson Michael Miller, stepson James Miller; granddaughter Remy Branscum, granddaughter Jessica Gross. He is predeceased by his first wife Janet Gross and his daughter Holles Gross Branscum.