Frederick F. Hafner
Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather passed away on October 2, 2019. Fred had a quick wit, a lively intellect, and delighted in helping others. A graduate of Mount St. Mary's University, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HEP, Inc. He Is survived by his parents, Frederick and Jacqueline Hafner; his devoted siblings, Catherine Fallin (Mark), John, (Kim), Theodore, Mary Pat Rodenhouse (WJ), Stephen (Hasina); his children, Shawn Fink, Dayna, Phillip, and Lauren Hafner, Wyatt and Justin Burgess; his grandchild, Aidan Bultman; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services will take place at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 21371 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 followed by a reception at Clyde's at Willow Creek, 42920 Broadlands Blvd., Broadlands, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Society.