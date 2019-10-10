The Washington Post

Frederick F. Hafner  

Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather passed away on October 2, 2019. Fred had a quick wit, a lively intellect, and delighted in helping others. A graduate of Mount St. Mary's University, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HEP, Inc. He Is survived by his parents, Frederick and Jacqueline Hafner; his devoted siblings, Catherine Fallin (Mark), John, (Kim), Theodore, Mary Pat Rodenhouse (WJ), Stephen (Hasina); his children, Shawn Fink, Dayna, Phillip, and Lauren Hafner, Wyatt and Justin Burgess; his grandchild, Aidan Bultman; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services will take place at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 21371 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 followed by a reception at Clyde's at Willow Creek, 42920 Broadlands Blvd., Broadlands, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Society.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
