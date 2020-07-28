FREDERICK HARRISON



Dr. Rev. Frederick C. Harrison (Age 91)

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Rev. Harrison was a devoted Child of God and servant of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, in the Washington and Virginia Conference, where he served in multiple positions: Pastor, General Officer and Presiding Elder until his retirement. He served in the United Stated Army (Troop 555) from 1946-1949 and received a World War II Victory Medal. He wedded Ms. Dorothy (Lowery) Harrison on December 20, 1949 and from that union birthed six children. His wife Dorothy and son Frank Harrison preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children, Titina (Hope) Eason, Tyrone (Krystine) Harrison, Karen (Matthew) Murphy, Christine Johnson and Timothy (Lolita) Harrison; one daughter-in-law, Shavon; 13 grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Patricia Moton; a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephew and other relatives and friends. A drive by viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd, Glenn Dale, MD 20769 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Zoom and Facebook live streaming service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial is private.



