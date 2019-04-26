Frederick M. Heider
(Age 78)
Frederick M. Heider, of Kensington, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, following a long illness. He was born to William and Helen Leba Heider in Washington, DC, on April 18, 1941. He attended Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering Science in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy
from 1965 to 1968 and was an officer on the destroyer Wallace L. Lind (DD-703). Mr. Heider made a solo trip around the world in 1969, visiting many countries including Papua New Guinea, Nepal, and Kashmir. His subsequent career was primarily devoted to environmental engineering in the D.C. metro area. He worked for David Volkert & Associates and Athavale, Lystad & Associates, Inc. He completed all engineering planning and environmental documents for Master Site Plans for the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, DC; the NIH Bethesda Maryland Campus, and the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD.
Mr. Heider is survived by his niece, Alexandra Shrake of South Burlington, VT, and brother-in-law, Arthur D. Baker of Williamsburg, VA. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, April 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. Private interment at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home
) or the Wheaton Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.wvrs.org
. For full obituary and to sign the family guest book, please visit: