

FREDERICK LORING HILLS



After dealing with Alzheimer's disease for 11 years, Frederick Loring Hills died peacefully, with a smile on his face on June 28, 2019 at Birmingham Green Nursing Home located in Manassas, Virginia at the age of 79. Fred is survived by his wife, Lorelei Hafen Hills, three children: Julia of Chantilly, VA, David (McKell) of Lehi, Utah and Gwen of Chantilly, VA, and two grandchildren: Kelli and Peter Frederick. In addition, Fred is the oldest of three siblings: Lawrence (Holly) of Logan UT, Richard (Karma) Kennewick, WA and Stanley (Iris) of Burke, VA.

Fred was born on May 5, 1940 in Boston, MA. He graduated from Weymouth High School. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young Universityand an advanced degree from Northeastern University in computer science/electrical engineering. Throughout his professional career, his engineering skills were always in demand. He worked for XM radio building the repeaters in the DC area. During the first Gulf War he created the satellite hook ups for real time pictures simultaneously broadcast to three different military installations.

A celebration of life will be held, Friday, July 26 at 2727 Centreville Road, Chantilly. At 5:30 p.m. there will be several visual presentations regarding Fred's life, and starting promptly at 6:30 there will be a memorial service with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Birmingham Green Foundation/Mary Repcheck at 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110.