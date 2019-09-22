Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK "84" HOLMES Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Alban's Episcopal Church 6800 Columbia Pike Annandale , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice



HOLMES Colonel Frederick S. Holmes, Jr. (Ret.) (Age 84) Frederick Stacer Holmes, Jr. passed away in September 7, 2019, and was born in Pensacola, Florida, the son and only child of Frederick Stacer Holmes and Margaret Woddrop Holmes. His father was a USNA 1918 graduate who served a long career as a naval officer. Fred grew up as the Navy's equivalent of an Army Brat, putting down roots in Newport, Rhode Island. He attended St. Michael's and St. George's School but left after his junior year in 1951. He spent the next year at Yale University , returning home just in time to receive his high school diploma with his former classmates at St. George's. He entered the Military Academy with the Class of 1956 on an appointment from Senator Theodore F. Green of Rhode Island. Wrote his classmates in the Howitzer, the West Point yearbook, "Although quiet and reserved, [Fred] is always ready to shoulder the burden and see it through. With an insight into the most complex problems (including calculus), and with his control of any situation, he should have no difficulties in the service. In fact we feel that Fred will be a great success and will have a happy future." Fred was a Star Man, designated academically a Distinguished Cadet. At graduation he stood #2 of 480, and #1 in math and science, all the more remarkable in that he was also the second youngest member of his class. On the Saturday after graduation Fred married Elisabeth Blair Nicholson, known as Robin, in the chapel of St. George's, followed by a reception at Robin's family's home Black Point Farm in Portsmouth. They had met at a clam bake in Newport when they were teenagers. In classic fashion Fred proposed on Flirtation Walk at West Point. Together they had a son Frederick III and daughter Susan. Upon graduation Fred was commissioned in the Signal Corps. After the Signal Officer Basic Course at Fort Monmouth, then airborne training at Fort Benning, he went for his first troop assignment to the 8th Signal Battalion, 8th Infantry Division, in Gï¿½ï¿½ppingen and Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service there. Civil schooling came next, as Fred was sent to MIT, where in 1962 he earned a Master of Science degree in Physics. He was also elected to the MIT Chapter of the Society of Sigma Xi, an organization devoted to the promotion of research in science. After attending the Associate Signal Officers Advance Course at Fort Monmouth, Fred had a three-year assignment at West Point, where he taught in the Department of Physics & Chemistry. During that time he was also Officer in Charge of the Cadet Pistol Team. Then it was off to Vietnam, where Fred served in the 39th Signal Battalion, stationed in Saigon (Tan Son Nhut Airbase) and in Vung Tau. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for this service. Pentagon duty followed, as Fred was assigned to the Office of the Chief of Research and Development, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. From there he went to the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, to attend the Command and Staff Course, a most congenial assignment given Fred's Rhode Island connections. While there he also earned a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the George Washington University. During 1969-1970 Fred commanded a division signal battalion at Fort Riley, Kansas. Following this duty Fred returned to MIT for additional studies leading to award of a Ph.D. in Physics. Fred also found time to complete the Army War College by correspondence, graduating with the Class of 1981. In our 30 Year Book Fred told us he had spent the last 10 years in research and development, working on high energy lasers, first on the Army Staff and then in OSD. "When President Reagan made his "Star Wars' speech in March of 1983," said Fred, "I was one of those formed into the initial staff that began the implementation of the program. I am still working for the Strategic Defense Initiative Organization, on active duty as an Army colonel, having extended for an additional year." In 1987 Fred retired from military service as a full colonel. He immediately embarked on a long second career as a Senior Staff Scientist with the firm of W. J. Schafer Associates in Arlington, Virginia, where he continued work in support of SDIO, including strategic and theater defense architecture studies, ground-based laser program planning, and high energy laser systems testing. In 2002 Fred retired for the second time. Fred and Robin and their family and friends enjoyed many summers and visits to Eagles Mere in the Pennsylvania mountains, a venerable summer resort where Fred's family had long owned property. He was well known for his prodigious wood chopping and woodpiles which have a long way to go still before they are depleted. Fred and Robin were both active in St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Annandale, Virginia, where Fred was church treasurer and Robin a member of the vestry. Volunteer work for many organizations, and keeping up with grandchildren in Virginia and New York City, made for busy and happy final years. Fred was preceded in death by his dear wife, Robin in 2015 and their son, Fred in 2017. He is survived by daughter, Susan, her husband, Matt Heller, daughter-in-law, Kathy Holmes, and three grandchildren, Helen Holmes, Nathaniel Heller and Caroline Holmes, and Helen's husband, Brian Aguire. Fred Holmes was a remarkable man, intellectually brilliant, personally modest, kind and generous to family and friends, really a nonpareil. May he rest in peace. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Annandale, VA. 6800 Columbia Pike.Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Annandale, VA. 6800 Columbia Pike. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Bronze Star Yale University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close