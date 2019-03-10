Frederick Augustus Jones, Jr.
(Age 94)
On Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by daughters Kathi King and Patricia (Larry) Batie; son Alfred Jones; grandchildren Andre C. King and Maiya P. Batie; siblings Ronald (Colletta) Jones, Yvonne (Lester) Byrd, Colleen (Johnny) Wright, and other loving relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m., Homegoing Celebration 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7415 Buchanan St., Landover Hills, MD 20784. Pastor Frederick Hedt, Presiding. Interment immediately following Homegoing Celebration at Harmony National Cemetery, Landover, MD. Services entrusted to J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.