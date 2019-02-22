FREDERICK WILLIAM KENNER,SR.
November 6, 1940 - February 8, 2019
Frederick William Kenner, Sr., affectionately known as "Freddie" passed away on February 8, 2019. Freddie, was born to the late Frank and Almay Kenner. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Dorinda Parker and Keyona Kenner; son, Frederick Kenner, Jr.; granddaughter, Tekia Kenner; stepdaughters, Kinana Harris, and LaSchella Smith; stepsons, Tony and Jamal Fleming; brother, Oliver Kenner; sisters, Geraldine Morris, and Frances Vockins. Funeral will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick-Ardmore Rd., Landover, MD 20785, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rev. Be Louis Colleton, Officiating. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.