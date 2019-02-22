FREDERICK KENNER Sr.

  • "Rest in Peace Freddy I will miss you."
    - Melvin Newman
  • "See you soon one day, Thanks for helping me become a man."
    - Grady Springs
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Freddie Kenner. May..."
    - Joan Anderson
  • "To the family of: Mr. Freddie William Kenner. Our loving..."
    - R. Paul and Dottie M. Newman, Tbs
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Iris H McConnell

 
 

FREDERICK WILLIAM KENNER,SR.  
November 6, 1940 - February 8, 2019  

Frederick William Kenner, Sr., affectionately known as "Freddie" passed away on February 8, 2019. Freddie, was born to the late Frank and Almay Kenner. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Dorinda Parker and Keyona Kenner; son, Frederick Kenner, Jr.; granddaughter, Tekia Kenner; stepdaughters, Kinana Harris, and LaSchella Smith; stepsons, Tony and Jamal Fleming; brother, Oliver Kenner; sisters, Geraldine Morris, and Frances Vockins. Funeral will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick-Ardmore Rd., Landover, MD 20785, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rev. Be Louis Colleton, Officiating. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
