Frederick Lloyd Lees (Age 64)
Capt., US Navy (Ret.)
Of Vienna, VA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital. Beloved husband of Linda Anderson Lees; devoted father of Timothy Anderson Lees (Denise) and Allison Marie Lees; son of Frederick J. Lees and the late Romayne L. Lees; brother of Susan Arnold (Kevin), Lisa A. Lees and Jeffrey Lees (Leigh-Anne). The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20 at 12 Noon at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.