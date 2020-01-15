The Washington Post

FREDERICK LEES

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9970 Vale Rd.
Vienna, VA
Frederick Lloyd Lees (Age 64)  
Capt., US Navy (Ret.)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital. Beloved husband of Linda Anderson Lees; devoted father of Timothy Anderson Lees (Denise) and Allison Marie Lees; son of Frederick J. Lees and the late Romayne L. Lees; brother of Susan Arnold (Kevin), Lisa A. Lees and Jeffrey Lees (Leigh-Anne). The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20 at 12 Noon at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
