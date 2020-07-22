LEES FREDERICK JAMES LEES CDR., U.S. Navy (Ret.) Frederick James Lees, 89, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, VA. Born to John T. Lees and Helen Evans Lees on August 26, 1930, in Scranton, PA, Mr. Lees became a gifted scholar and an Eagle Scout who enjoyed baseball and track and field. He graduated from Central High School, attended University of Virginia on a Naval ROTC scholarship and graduated in 1952 with a B.A. in Physics. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After leaving active duty, he served in the Naval Reserves, retiring with the rank of Commander. On December 19, 1953, he married Romayne Lloyd, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. Following his active service in the Navy, he was employed as a patent examiner in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. While working at the Patent Office, he earned his law degree from The American University Washington College of Law, graduating in 1961. Mr. Lees then joined the legal staff of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, practicing intellectual property law there during the heyday of space exploration. He served concurrently as the chairman/chief administrative judge of the NASA Board of Contract Appeals and chairman of the statutory NASA Inventions and Contributions Board. He was awarded an Exceptional Service Medal by NASA for his leadership and management abilities at the agency, from which he retired after a 24-year career. In 1985, he joined the law school faculty at The George Washington University. He was appointed co-director of the Government Procurement Law LLM Program in 1993 and E.K. Gubin Professor of Government Contracts Law in 1995. An avid sports fan, Mr. Lees was a George Washington University basketball season ticket holder and had many happy memories of attending games with his wife during his tenure there. While at The George Washington University, he also served as special master, ombudsman, arbitrator, neutral advisor, expert, and counsel in various government contract cases. His work took him around the globe and brought him great fulfillment. He retired from The George Washington University as E.K. Gubin Professor Emeritus of Government Contract Law in 2002, remained active in the field of alternative dispute resolution and continued consulting in both the public and private sectors for many years. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Lees was equally engaged in his local community. He served as a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a member for more than 60 years. He was president of the Mt. Vernon Park Association, president of the Groveton High School Booster Club, a Fort Hunt Little League baseball coach and a basketball referee for the Fort Hunt Youth Athletic Association. In 2014, he moved with his wife Romayne from their home in Alexandria, VA to Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA, where he remained until his death. Mr. Lees was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Romayne Lees, his son, Frederick Lloyd Lees (Linda), his parents and his sister, Dorothy Davis. Surviving are his daughter Susan Arnold (Kevin) of Harrisonburg, VA, daughter Lisa Lees of Reston, VA, son Jeffrey Lees (Leigh-Anne) of Harrisonburg, VA; loving grandchildren Timothy Lees (Denise), Allison Lees, Jessica Arnold, Evan, Gillian and Nathan Lees; and several nieces and nephews. It is those people, along with a wide variety of friends, colleagues, and students, who brought him the greatest joys of his life. He loved couples bridge, playing competitive badminton at the Pentagon Officers Athletic Club, cheering on his children and grandchildren in their sporting events, attending Redskins football games, reading and sharing his Bethany Beach home - the setting of a lifetime of memories for his children, grandchildren and friends. Mr. Lees was a strong patriot with a friendly spirit. He was exceptionally kind, intelligent, generous, patient, loyal, warm and witty. All who knew him will mourn his passing. A memorial service will be held when it is feasible, and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnyside Retirement Community Fellowship Fund, The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Community Response Fund, or The George Washington University Law School Government Contracts Program.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store