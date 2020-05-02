

Frederick William Louis (Age 84)



Died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Novant Health University of Virginia Haymarket Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Frederick Edward Louis and Anne Ellen Keeling. He married Mary Ella Herbert on April 3, 1958, in Arlington, VA.

Fred attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute as a member of the Corps of Cadets, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Forestry and Wildlife Conservation in 1957. Following graduation, Fred served two years as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, his first job was for the State of Virginia in Tappahanock, VA as a Forester. For the remainder of his career he spent 29 years with Arlington County Parks, retiring in 1993 as Chief of Parks.

As a true Virginian, the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains were his home. Fred built a log cabin known as "The Farm" for the family to share his love of the outdoors, fishing, bird watching, and hunting. He also had shared an appreciation of the Adirondack Mountains which became an annual family gathering place. Fred's legacy can be seen in the family he built with his wife, Mary Ella. Our endless memories of Fred will always make us smile and laugh; he will always be remembered for being kind, thoughtful, and reliable.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ella Louis; five children: Michael Louis (Karen) of Chantilly, VA, Teresa Gerhold (Michael) of Plant City, FL, Glenn Louis (Karen) of Warrenton, VA, Kurt Louis (Donna Lea) of Fairfax, VA, and Jeff Louis (Anne) of Warrenton, VA; nine grandchildren, Michael Kurt, Patrick, Kurt James, Lauren, Megan, Kyle, Emma, Christopher, and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren: Brooke, Kennedy, Piper, Addison, and Harper. He is also survived by his brother Charles Louis (Daphne) and sister Patricia Taylor (Larry).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on behalf of Fred to the Virginia Wildlife Association.

"It's an hour to Utica!" - Fred Louis