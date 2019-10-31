

FREDERICK CHARLES MARCELL, JR.



Of Olney, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Brooke Grove Rehabilitation Center on October 25, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

Fred was born on April 30, 1941 in Mount Vernon, NY, the son of Frederick and Dorothy Marcell. He entered the Navy in 1967. He met his wife, Betty Marcell, at the Univ. of Colorado at Boulder, where he received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1970. He completed his M.S. in Physics at the US Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA in 1976. They settled in Olney, Maryland in 1979, where they raised their family.

Fred retired from the Navy as a Commander after 27 years, but never lost his passion for the ocean. An avid sailor, he served as family weatherman and loved to spend time with his wife of 49 years on the Chesapeake on their boat. He cooked elegant meals and shared his knowledge and passion for wine with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Marcell, and sister, June Sherding. He is remembered by his daughter Kristin Ann Marcell (Sara Tweedy), sons Michael Marcell (Kate Marcell) and Steven Marcell (Kristin Taylor Marcell) and his seven grandchildren.

Services will be held on November 9 at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Arrangements will be made by Thibadeau Services, Gaithersburg, MD. Donations may be made in his name to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society; SOME (So Others Might Eat) and the Capital Area Food Bank.