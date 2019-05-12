

FREDERICK J.D. MARTIN



Of McLean, VA, died on May 8, 2019. He was 88.

Survivors include wife, Helen Hall Martin; sons, Robert Russell (Sharon), Mark Jeffrey (Donna), and Joseph Frederick; sister, Annette Doerr; stepdaughters, Melinda Hall-Pratt (Larry), Susan Hall-Bass (David), and Leslie Hall-Busis (William); and 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife Joanne Russell, parents Raymond and Pearle, and sisters Madonna Zollinger and Marilyn Martin.

Fred grew up on a farm in Rantoul, IL, where he was raised by his uncle Albert and aunt Olive Martin. He became a carrier-qualified Naval Aviator after earning his commission at the Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL, and subsequently became a commercial airline pilot for Capitol and United Airlines. A longtime McLean resident, he was a scoutmaster and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the Administrative Board.

He was a devoted husband and father, an avid skier and golfer, an adventurous traveler, and a natural handyman who could fix anything.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: United Methodist Action, 1023 15th Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005, Trinity Methodist Church, or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, New York City, NY 10001.

"And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son."