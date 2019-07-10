MCGRATH Frederick Albert McGrath Passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Washington, MD, on July 6, 2019 at the age of 94. A World War II veteran, he was the son of Frederick and Anna McGrath and born on October 18, 1924 at their home on C Street, SW, Washington, DC. He attended Jefferson middle school, Eastern high school and studied accounting at Ben Franklin and George Washington Universities. Fred had a long and distinguished career. At age 9 he worked his first job for 10 cents a wagon load delivering groceries for A&P market. After advancing through numerous other jobs, Fred was hired at age 16 as an apprentice sheetmetal worker at the Naval Research Lab. At the start of WWII, he was not drafted because his employment was deferred, but volunteered anyway, saying he "wanted to go win the war." He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Second Class Aviation Metalsmith. He participated in the invasion of Guam and was assigned to the Fourth Aviation Repair Overhaul Unit (AROU4) at the Orote Air Field, where he worked to repair damaged aircraft. He was also stationed at Saipan and at Tinian during the launch of the Enola Gay to Hiroshima. After the war, wanting to immediately get back to work, Fred was hired as a Grade 1 money counter at the U.S. Treasury Department. By the time he retired in 1980, he had risen to Director of Internal Audit, one of the most prestigious positions in the Treasury. Fred was an astute businessman and, outside his demanding job at the Treasury, undertook numerous business ventures. He operated multiple parking lots in DC and founded Jaymac Properties, a residential rental business with properties across the DC metro area that continues to operate as a family-owned business. He was a devout Catholic and served for over four decades as an acolyte minister at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Southwest DC, the church where he was baptized, located only blocks from his birth home. Fred was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He coached his sons' football teams and led the St. Thomas More and Oxon Hill Boys Club teams to a number of championships. He treasured his family above all else and took every chance to attend events that featured his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed family vacations and outings, especially car shows, and spent many summers in Ocean City, MD with his family. He had a brilliant mind and his life brought joy to everyone who knew him. He is deeply loved by his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Jane McGrath; son, Frederick Albert McGrath III; grandsons, Frederick and Ryan McGrath; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Costenbader, MD. He joins his son Patrick Kelly McGrath in heaven. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in SW, Washington, DC, followed by an 11 a.m. mass and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. For further details call 301-751-2646.A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in SW, Washington, DC, followed by an 11 a.m. mass and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. For further details call 301-751-2646.
Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019