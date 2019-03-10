Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK N. MANGOL. View Sign

Frederick N. Mangol Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Beloved husband and father, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 83. He had been a resident of the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, VA since 2014 and before that a resident of Burke, VA for thirty three years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Pauline Mangol of McLean, VA; his daughter, Lisa Robinson, and her husband Mark of Vienna, VA; his son, Eric, and his wife Mary of Glen Ridge, NJ; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings who reside in Michigan. Captain Mangol was born on August 5, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to Adam and Martha Mangol. He attended Wayne State University and Michigan State University, graduating with a BA in History from Michigan State in 1957. Captain Mangol started his military career by enrolling in Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned as a Navy Ensign in 1958. He served aboard the USS Cavalier, USS Bayfield and the USS Parsons, before becoming the Commanding Officer of the LSMR St. Francis River from 1965 to 1967. During his command, he served several tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat "V", two Navy Commendation Medals with Combat "V", Vietnamese Navy Distinguished Service Order 2nd Class, and two Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star awards. Captain Mangol was also selected to Seventh Fleet Staff for two years. Following his service in Vietnam, Captain Mangol taught at the U.S. Naval War College, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Harvard University School of Business in 1973, was the Commanding Officer of the USS Brumby (1973 - 1975), and served as the Assistant Comptroller of the Navy (1977 - 1980). Following his retirement from the Navy in 1980, Captain Mangol served in executive positions with several private companies and was a certified financial adviser for Wachovia Securities. As a young man, Captain Mangol was a professional marathon canoe racer. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf, skiing, playing racquet sports and was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, and DC United. He served as the Vice President of the Mount Vernon Chamber Orchestra, and was active in many local organizations. Captain Mangol will be interred with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Military Officers Association of America Scholarship

Frederick N. Mangol Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Beloved husband and father, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 83. He had been a resident of the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, VA since 2014 and before that a resident of Burke, VA for thirty three years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Pauline Mangol of McLean, VA; his daughter, Lisa Robinson, and her husband Mark of Vienna, VA; his son, Eric, and his wife Mary of Glen Ridge, NJ; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings who reside in Michigan. Captain Mangol was born on August 5, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to Adam and Martha Mangol. He attended Wayne State University and Michigan State University, graduating with a BA in History from Michigan State in 1957. Captain Mangol started his military career by enrolling in Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned as a Navy Ensign in 1958. He served aboard the USS Cavalier, USS Bayfield and the USS Parsons, before becoming the Commanding Officer of the LSMR St. Francis River from 1965 to 1967. During his command, he served several tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat "V", two Navy Commendation Medals with Combat "V", Vietnamese Navy Distinguished Service Order 2nd Class, and two Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star awards. Captain Mangol was also selected to Seventh Fleet Staff for two years. Following his service in Vietnam, Captain Mangol taught at the U.S. Naval War College, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Harvard University School of Business in 1973, was the Commanding Officer of the USS Brumby (1973 - 1975), and served as the Assistant Comptroller of the Navy (1977 - 1980). Following his retirement from the Navy in 1980, Captain Mangol served in executive positions with several private companies and was a certified financial adviser for Wachovia Securities. As a young man, Captain Mangol was a professional marathon canoe racer. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf, skiing, playing racquet sports and was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, and DC United. He served as the Vice President of the Mount Vernon Chamber Orchestra, and was active in many local organizations. Captain Mangol will be interred with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Military Officers Association of America Scholarship Fund.Ca ptain Mangol will be interred with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Military Officers Association of America Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home Money and King Funeral Home

171 Maple Avenue W

Vienna , VA 22180

(703) 938-7440 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Bronze Star Harvard Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close