FREDERICK NEE (1930 - 2020)
Frederick Kao Nee (Age 89)  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late May Oy (formerly Louie) Nee; devoted father of Susan Nee (Craig Hendrix), Sandra Nee-Jackson (Stanley Jackson), Pamela Nee (Steven Babin), Eric Nee, and Randall (Rachel) Nee; dear brother of David (Kam) Nee; and godfather of Nathan Wildgrube; cherished grandfather of Christine (Christian) Hedrich, Elizabeth (Roshn) Varghese, Stephen Hendrix, Matthew Nee, Heather Babin, and Elena Nee; adored great grandfather of Anna Varghese. Preceded in death by his parents, Wing Cheong Yim and Kuk Sin Lam, and two sisters and three brothers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is not planned.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
