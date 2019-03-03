Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK PELZMAN. View Sign



Frederick H. Pelzman

A fourth-generation Washingtonian, died peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Fred was known for his spontaneous recitations (Shakespeare's soliloquies, "Casey at the Bat," "Now We Are Six," Chaucer in the original Old English), enduring friendships, dapper attire, firm commitment to sunblock, and magic tricks that captivated generations of children. He made an impression on everyone he met-whether while sitting at his easel painting in the Palisades, where he and his late beloved wife of 56 years Frankie lived in the home designed for them by Rick Andrews (and where he worked every year to help produce the Fourth of July parade); during his second career as a D.C. tour guide; or in his 33 years of public service with the Federal Aviation Administration, where he was instrumental in preparing for the opening ceremonies at Dulles International Airport and served as the Chief, Community and Consumer Liaison Division. When not reciting he was singing: either the Woodrow Wilson fight song (class of 1946) or from his extensive repertoire of Yale songs (class of 1951). Born in 1928, he grew up on 32nd Street, walked to John Eaton Elementary School, and worked summers at Fred Pelzman's Fashion Shop, the family's renowned haberdashery at 13th and F Streets NW. He served as a second lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean War. His four children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren express their appreciation to the staff at Kensington Park Senior Living, who eased his final months, and request any donations in his memory to support Bread for the City or WAMU at American University. To the end, he was "fine as frog's hair." A spring memorial is planned.

