FREDERICK "Fred" POIST
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
FREDERICK L. POIST  
Frederick "Fred" L. Poist, 78, of Burke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Nora (Caraway) Poist. Together they shared 52 years of marriage. Born April 20, 1942 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Catherine and Albert "Bud" Poist. He was one of six children: Frank (twin), Douglas, John, Linda (predeceased) and Sister Ellen. Fred was a loving father of Monty, Wyatt (Elizabeth), and Tyrone (Lesley). He will be fondly remembered by his grandson Wylie as well as Sonja and William Silva.Fred served in the U.S. Army, ending his career retiring from the U.S. Department of Labor in 2002 after over 30 years of service. He was a loyal member of the Church of the Nativity, Burke VA. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Ln, Burke, Virginia. He will be interred in McSherrystown, Pennsylvania.Contributions in memory for Fred, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
