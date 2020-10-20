1/1
FREDERICK RAY
FREDERICK C. RAY  
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 20202. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Dr. Lois A. Poag-Ray; daughter, Dr. Carol Renee Ray; son, Thomas Donnell P. Ray (Kyia); three grandchildren, Donnell, Mason and Mekhi and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mr. Ray will lie in state at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glendale Blvd., Glendale, MD on Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon Drive-by Viewing Only. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reid Temple AME Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
