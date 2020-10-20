FREDERICK RAY

FREDERICK C. RAY
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 20202. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Dr. Lois A. Poag-Ray; daughter, Dr. Carol Renee Ray; son, Thomas Donnell P. Ray (Kyia); three grandchildren, Donnell, Mason and Mekhi and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mr. Ray will lie in state at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glendale Blvd., Glendale, MD on Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon Drive-by Viewing Only. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com