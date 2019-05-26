

Frederick G. Riedlin

"Fritz"



Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on December 20, 1934 in California, Fritz graduated from Princeton University in 1956 as an Electrical Engineer. Commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy in San Diego he met his first wife, Anne Price. After 26 years of marriage, Anne lost her battle to cancer in 1986.

Fritz worked for an instrumentation company which ultimately was acquired by the Xerox Corporation. In 1984 he accepted a position as the Director of Federal Operations for Data Point Corporation. On June 19, 1988, Fritz married Mary Kemp Boehm, and they were happily married for almost 32 years. They retired to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where they played golf, volunteered, and traveled.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Fritz is survived by his wife, Mary Riedlin, three children and spouses, Eric (Cari), Christine (Chris) and Carl (Michele), ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. For those lucky enough to have known Fritz, they will remember his kind and gentle spirit, his love for a good story, his humor, and the profound impact he made on their lives.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church in St. Michaels, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Talbot Humane Society, Talbot Hospice or Christ Church St. Michaels.