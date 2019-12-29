

Frederick B. Rooney



An eight-term congressman from Pennsylvania's 15th congressional district and a An eight-term congressman from Pennsylvania's 15th congressional district and a World War II veteran, died December 23, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC at the age of 94, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Rooney was known for his tireless efforts to champion those most in need. He lived and governed with humility, political prowess, and a sense of humor. He had deep friendships and many allies on both sides of the political aisle throughout his Pennsylvania and Washington, DC communities.

His survivors include Evie, his wife of 56 years; their three children, Timothy Rooney (Dana), Martha Rooney Webb (David), and Gregory Rooney (Maria); and seven grandchildren, all currently living in Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his brother, Leo Joseph Rooney and his parents, Frederick Bernard and Veronica McGreevy Rooney.

Fred always had a warm handshake and signature farewell for his friends and family that reflected his commitment to God and politics: "Keep the faith. And don't vote until you hear from me!".

Fred will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 8th & N Streets, NW, Washington, DC. Contributions to honor Frederick B. Rooney are appreciated and may be made to either Immaculate Conception Church or Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem, PA.