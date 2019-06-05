

FREDERICK JOSEPH ROSNER "Fred" (Age 77)



Of Vienna, VA, died June 2, 2019. Loving husband for 37 years of Gail Usher Rosner; father of Alison Rosner Bass (Jonathan) and Eric Rosner; granddad to Evelyn and another grandchild on the way. He is survived by a sister, Geri Mastricola. Fred learned computer programming in the Army and spent most of his career with AT&T. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, at Money & King Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Epiphany United Methodist Church in Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Fred's name to the Humane Society of Fairfax County.