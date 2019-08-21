The Washington Post

Frederick Saavedra

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Saavedra.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Oak United Methodist Church
14110 Mt. Oak Rd.
Mitchellville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FREDERICK HERMANN SAAVEDRA  

Frederick Hermann Saavedra passed away on August 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Fred was preceded by wife Dorothea and survived by two siblings; seven children; and 37 grandchildren. Fred enjoyed a successful career as a civilian engineer for the US Navy. He was devoted to his church and community, working tirelessly to build a better place for his family. His hobbies included shooting with the N-SSA and family oriented events. A memorial service will be held at Mount Oak United Methodist Church, 14110 Mt. Oak Rd., Mitchellville, MD on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment Mount Oak Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon