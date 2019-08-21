FREDERICK HERMANN SAAVEDRA
Frederick Hermann Saavedra passed away on August 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Fred was preceded by wife Dorothea and survived by two siblings; seven children; and 37 grandchildren. Fred enjoyed a successful career as a civilian engineer for the US Navy. He was devoted to his church and community, working tirelessly to build a better place for his family. His hobbies included shooting with the N-SSA and family oriented events. A memorial service will be held at Mount Oak United Methodist Church, 14110 Mt. Oak Rd., Mitchellville, MD on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment Mount Oak Cemetery.