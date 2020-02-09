

FREDERICK A. SCHEIHING



Of Oakton, VA passed away on January 27, 2020 from complications of hip repair surgery. Fred was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on September 15, 1933 to Frederick G. and Ann (Adams) Scheihing. He was a graduate of Of Oakton, VA passed away on January 27, 2020 from complications of hip repair surgery. Fred was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on September 15, 1933 to Frederick G. and Ann (Adams) Scheihing. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a BS and MS in Electronics Engineering.

He was a pioneer in the field of implementing radio technologies for defense surveillance before such time that radar and sound could be used to evaluate distance preemptively, thus counter measures could be activated prior to an event.

He spent his entire career in US Defense, to include six years in the US Navy, in Korea, private sector with HRB Singer, General Electric, Litton, Questech and Naval Research Lab, then the Department of Defense, retiring as the DIA Branch Chief of Electronic Warfare Division. Throughout his career at DIA he was a presenter at the Annual NATO Summit, in Brussels Belgium, where he addressed the delegation of participating countries on current strategic electronic technologies.

He is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of 58 years, Carol Perry Scheihing, their daughter Dr. Anne-Lisa Winters, and their son Gregory F. Scheihing (Associate Broker, RE/MAX Xecutex) all of Oakton, VA.

Visitation at Money & King Funeral Home 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180, will be held February 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and February 13, 2020 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd. Vienna, VA 22181 on February 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Ft. Indiantown Gap, PA on February 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM.