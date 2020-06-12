FREDERICK SENIOR

Or Copy this URL to Share



FREDERICK B. SENIOR

Passed away on June 2, 2020. Survived by his loving and devoted wife Jewel W. Senior; his daughter Paula S.F. Marshall, sons Richard Dunn-Senior (Mary) and Antonio E. Emanuel; his stepchildren Bruce C. Mayo (Laura), Todd T. Mayo (Robyn) and Craig S. Mayo (Laura); his brother William L. Senior (Sharnese); his sister Aletha Barham and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



