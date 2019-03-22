FREDERICK W. SMOLEN
(Age 71)
Passed away on February 3, 2019. Beloved father of Kristin and Kathryn, also survived by siblings William and Magdalene, nieces and nephews, as well as countless other family and friends. He graduated from Power Memorial High ('64), Pace University ('72) and New York University
('74, M.B.A.). Former USCG ('65-69) with tours in Vietnam and the Philippines, Fred had a distinguished career as a CPA in Washington, DC, where he owned a forensic accounting consultancy and later worked for the SEC. "Freddy" is remembered as a devoted father and best friend, world traveler, and avid dancer. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at St. Ann's Parish in Flushing, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to The Sierra Club.