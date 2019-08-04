

FREDERICK HERMAN STEIN

December 7, 1926 - July 26, 2019



Fred Stein died at home, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born in The Bronx, NY and attended New York City Public Schools. After graduation, Fred was drafted into the Army and served until 1946. Fred met his wife, Gloria while at City College of New York. He graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in English. He and Gloria both became high school teachers. Fred later attended SRT, one of the first TV schools in the country. His passion for Television and Movies turned into a long and distinguished career as a producer, director and writer for the USIA. After heading up several divisions there, he retired in 1985. He was very involved in NARFE, as president of Chapter 1159 and Legislative Co-Chair of Chapter 1270. Fred was an active member of the Four Seasons community, where he had lived since 2003. About that time, Fred and Gloria fell in love with their wonderful cat Snookums, who stayed by Fred's side ever since. When Fred was injured in 2018, our dear friend Angelica came and helped him until the very end of his life. Throughout his life, Fred Stein never lost his curiosity... he was always interested in meeting new people and hearing their stories. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria and brother, Seymour. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son, Stuart and daughter-in-law, Danielle, his dear Angelica and missed by his beloved cat, Snookums. Fred will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be determined. Please join us at his Memorial Service on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Viewing at 11 a.m. Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA.