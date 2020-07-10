FREDERICK HYNSON STUDT
Frederick Hynson Studt passed away at his home in Memphis, TN on May 30, 2020. Fred was born May 15, 1947 in Evanston, IL, son of Frederick Henry Studt and Margaret Hynson Studt. Fred grew up in Washington DC, joining the Navy after prep school. While in the Navy he served in the Mediterranean and was there during the outbreak of the 1967 Arab-Israeli War (the Six Day War). After the Navy, he moved to Memphis to attend Memphis State University, and made Memphis his home. He retired from Bell South (AT&T), where he worked for over 35 years. Fred enjoyed a very simple life and is remembered for his dedication to his family and friends, his integrity, his kindness and his love for all. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Studt of Chevy Chase MD, and Ann Steinke of Bowie MD. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Katherine Studt of Washington, DC. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Methodist Hospitals of Memphis at https://www.methodisthealth.org/ways-to-help/ways-to-give/annual-support/index.dot
or The Washington National Cathedral at https://cathedral.org/support-ministries/
.