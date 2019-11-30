

FREDERICK WORTH TINGLEY (Age 84)



On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, FREDERICK WORTH TINGLEY passed away peacefully in Arlington, VA. Fred was born in Millinocket, ME and moved to Arlington after college and military service, to pursue a career with the federal government. He had a long and successful career with the Departments of State, Treasury and Homeland Security. Fred was predeceased by his cherished daughter, Rachel Burgess; his parents and two sisters. Survivors include, Catherine his beloved wife of 55 years; his son, Kevin Tingley (Robin) of Vienna, VA; daughter, Sarah Skidmore (Tom) of Greensburg, PA and grandchildren, Jonathan, Kate, Aaron, Patrick, Brendan, Emma and Sean; and many dear friends. A memorial service for Fred will take place at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2609 North Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA 22207 on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations if desired to S.O.M.E., 71 "O" St. NW, Washington, DC 20001 where Fred was a long time faithful volunteer or to St. Mary's Episcopal Church. May he rest in peace.