FREDERICK E. TYNER "Freddy"
Passed suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a native Washingtonian and graduate of McKinley Tech High School. Beloved husband of Deatrice D. Tyner; devoted father of LaToya and Maurice; bonus father to Jevon Russell; brother of Veryl Tyner-Kurtis, Ronald, Carolyn Holmes, Michael and Stephen. He is also survived by six grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to http://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-frederick-freddy-tyner
in his honor. Private Family Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to