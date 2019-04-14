FREDERICK TYNER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK TYNER.

 
 

FREDERICK E. TYNER "Freddy"  

Passed suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a native Washingtonian and graduate of McKinley Tech High School. Beloved husband of Deatrice D. Tyner; devoted father of LaToya and Maurice; bonus father to Jevon Russell; brother of Veryl Tyner-Kurtis, Ronald, Carolyn Holmes, Michael and Stephen. He is also survived by six grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to http://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-frederick-freddy-tyner in his honor. Private Family Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to

Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.