

Frederick Ray Walters



Of Rockville, Maryland, died February 9, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He obtained a BA in History from the University of Nebraska/Omaha, and an MA in History from American University. He was an Archivist at the National Archives before entering the Army Counter Intelligence Corps (ACIC). He studied Russian at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA, before being posted to Germany. He married Betty Lawson Walters in 1959. Following his Army service, he became an intelligence officer for the CIA and served in Germany, Greece, and Viet Nam. During his CIA service some of his reports were included in the President's Daily Brief.

After he retired, he became a Master Gardener and enjoyed gardening at home and at his small farm in West Virginia. He was a president of the Men's Garden Club of Montgomery County and of the national ACIC Veterans. He served with his wife as volunteer librarian at the Rockville Senior Center. A life-long interest in history led him to have the ability to answer many historical questions posed to him (including exact dates). There was no need to google anything historic with him around!

He is survived by Betty; their daughter Anneliese Infeld (Marc); and three loving grandchildren, Maddy, Brady and Darby Infeld. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the Walters family residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockville Senior Center, 1150 Carnation Dr., Rockville, 20850.