FREDERICKA WILSON

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
House of Praise
5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Praise
5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE
Notice
FREDERICKA WILSON  
(Age 95)  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Loving mother of Denise and William Jr. "Sonny". Also survived by one sister, Gladys Scott; one brother, Tyrone Edwards; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m. until Service 11 a.m. at House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on May 23, 2019
