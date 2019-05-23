FREDERICKA WILSON
(Age 95)
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Loving mother of Denise and William Jr. "Sonny". Also survived by one sister, Gladys Scott; one brother, Tyrone Edwards; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 9:30 a.m. until Service 11 a.m. at House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.