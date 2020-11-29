1/
FREDERIYCK WADE
FREDERICK WADE  (Age 83)  
Passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his devoted wife of 60 years, Julia H. Wade; daughters, Angela Palmore (Archie) and Linda Chapman; son, Frederick Andrew Wade (Traci); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 1, at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 6413 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Service will be live streamed through Zoom. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.washingtonandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
